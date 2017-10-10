Outgoing PM Sobotka makes euro adoption call

The outgoing Czech prime minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, says the country should adopt the euro as soon as possible in order to remain at the core of the European Union, Novinky.cz reported. Speaking at a congress of the Confederation of Industry, the Social Democrat PM said there was no other path open to the Czech Republic.

Mr. Sobotka said all modernisation measures would function only if the country were members of the EU’s free internal market and part of a core of economically member strong states.

He also said that Czech politicians who had spoken about the country leaving the bloc were “crazies and semi-crazies”.