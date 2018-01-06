Outgoing British ambassador auctions trademark 1960s Škoda for charity

The freshly departed UK ambassador to Prague, Jan Thompson, is auctioning off her classic Czech car for charity. The proceeds from the sale of her 1960s Škoda Embéčko (1000 MB), which was Prague’s only vintage car with diplomatic license plates, will go to the Czech branch of the UK-founded charity the Sue Ryder Home.
Jan Thompson was Great Britain’s representative in the Czech Republic for four and a half years. She will be replaced next week by Nick Archer.
