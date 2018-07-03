Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson arrives in Karlovy Vary

Ruth Fraňková
03-07-2018
US Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson arrived at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on Tuesday. Mr. Levinson, who won the Academy Award for best director for Rain Man in 1989, is set receive the Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema.

Rain Man and Levinson’s 1998 political satire Wag the Dog will both screen at the festival, with introductions from the director.

 
 
 
 
 
 
