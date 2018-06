The American snacks giant Mondelēz International, best known as the maker of Oreo cookies and Milka-branded chocolate for the European market, has announced a 200 millon dollar investment into in a biscuit manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic, with the aim of boosting sales growth in Europe.

The plant in Opava, in the northeast of the county, currently employ nearly 1,000 people, The American multinational said that it will add five production lines to the facility