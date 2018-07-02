Oratorium for Prague to premiere at Karlovy Vary Festival

The Karlovy Vary Film Festival will screen the film Oratorium for Prague by Jan Němec on Monday, a unique document of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968, which will have its Czech premiere in Karlovy Vary.

The documentary was initially meant to be about the liberalization of Czechoslovakia but and then became a record of the entry of Russian tanks into Prague.

The only filmed footage of the Soviet invasion, it was smuggled out of the country and shown by TV stations abroad.