Optimism on Czech grape harvest

The grape harvest in the Czech Republic this year should exceed that of 2016 growers say as the harvest begins to be taken in.

Growers expect grapes sufficient for around 580,000 hectolitres of grapes for wine to be brought in this Autumn, that’s around 15,000 hectolitres more than 2016.

Severe frost earlier in the year fuelled worries that the crop this year would be a poor one. The harvest is concentrated mostly in the South Moravian region.