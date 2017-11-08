Opposition should oversee security services committee, parties agree

All parties in the lower house should be represented on important lower house committees and commissions, while the opposition ought to head the committee overseeing the security services, a number of groupings agreed on Wednesday. Representatives of the Civic Democrats, TOP 09, the Mayors and Independents and the Czech Pirate Party said they had reached accord on those demands following a meeting convened by Pirates’ leader Ivan Bartoš.

Meanwhile other post-election talks continued on Wednesday. The Czech News Agency reported that election winners ANO want to appoint Tomáš Hüner as minister of industry and trade in a minority government being assembled by party leader Andrej Babiš.