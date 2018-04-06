Opposition party leader says someone other than Babiš should get chance to form government

If the country’s prime minister in resignation Andrej Babiš is unable to form a viable government, capable of getting a majority in the Chamber of Deputies, someone else should be given the chance, Petr Fiala – the head of the second-largest party in the lower house, the Civic Democrats – has said.

His words were in response to the news late Thursday that talks between Mr Babiš’ ANO and the Social Democrats on forming a minority government with tacit support from the Communists had collapsed.

Although the prime minister offered the Social Democrats five seats in the government, ANO were unwilling to let go key ministries like Finance or the Interior.

The Social Democrats had specifically asked for the Interior Ministry to balance the fact the prime minister is charged with EU subsidy fraud.