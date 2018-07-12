Opposition: Communist-backed government spells end of era

The creation of a coalition government of ANO and the Social Democrats supported by the Communists represents the end of an era for the Czech Republic, say some opposition politicians. The government passed the necessary vote of confidence in the lower house in the early hours of Thursday.

Karel Schwarzenberg of TOP 09 said the republic created in 1993 had now been replaced by an idiosyncratic, strong-leader style democracy shaped by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

Petr Fiala, the leader of the Civic Democrats, said the new government was “half-communist” and would do nothing for the country. Christian Democrats’ chief Pavel Bělobrádek said that the first Czech Republic had come to an end and a new one had begun.

The Communist Party’s support for the minority coalition gives the party their first share of power since 1989.