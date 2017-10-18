Operators: Prague Metro could get full mobile coverage before 2019

Passengers may be able to receive a mobile phone signal on the entire Prague Metro system including tunnels by the end of next year. However, that date is conditional on the transport authority reaching agreement with a consortium of mobile operators in the near future, said a spokesperson for project heads T-Mobile.

At present there is only a mobile signal between the stations Bořislavka and Motol at one end of the A (green) line.

The mobile operators say they have already been in talks with Prague’s transport authority on delivering full coverage for three years.