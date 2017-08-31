Opera singer Gabriela Beňačková inducted into National Theatre Hall of Fame

The opera singer Gabriela Beňačková has been inducted into a new Hall of Fame at the National Theatre in Prague on Thursday.

Beňačková, who is 70 years old, is the third person honoured in this way. She was preceeded by actor Vlasta Charmostová and ballet dancer Vlastimil Harapes.

Beňačková specializes in the music of her compatriots, notably Bedřich Smetana and Leoš Janáček and is considered to be one of the greatest 'Jenůfa's' in Janáček's opera of the same name.

Speaking at Thursday’s induction ceremony, the head of the national Theathre Jan Burian highlighted Beňačková’s succesfull international career.