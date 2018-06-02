Only Czech quintuplets turn five

02-06-2018
The only quintuplets ever born in the Czech Republic turned five on Saturday. The four boys and a girl, Alex, Martin, Michael, Daniel and Tereza, were born by Caesarean section at Prague’s Podolí maternity hospital on June 2, 2013. Their mother, Alexandra Kiňová, was 23 at the time.

A special collection was held at the time of the children’s birth to help the family financially.

The chance of quintuplets being spontaneously conceived is one in 48 million and their story received international attention at the time.

