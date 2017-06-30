At least one person died after a fire broke out a gas storage warehouse in Plané, in the western district of Tachov on Friday. Explosions were reported at the site as the fire spread. Three people received medical treatment and locals were evacuated from the surrounding area. News site Mladá fronta Dnes reported that there more than 500 full industrial gas canisters were stored at the facility.
