An explosion took place at a site owned by the Czech Army at Vyškov, around 30 kilometres from Brno, on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence told the Czech News Agency. It said that according to unofficial sources one person had died and two were injured in the blast, though this has not been confirmed by the Ministry.

The explosion took place before 9 am. Rescue services were reported to be at the scene and military and regular police are investigating the incident.