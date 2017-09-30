Ondřej Tunka takes gold on canoe slalom world championships

Czech canoe slalom competitor Ondřej Tunka has become world champion beating fellow Czech Vit Přindiš in the finals being staged in Pau, France.

Tunka barely scraped into the finals and was given little chance of success. His victory margin was just two tenths of a second ahead of countryman Vit Přindiš, who took the silver medal.

Slovenian Peter Kauzer thought he had won but took a two second penalty relegated him to the bronze position. In the women’s competition, Tereza Fišerová also won a silver medal.