Ondráček to head standing parliamentary commission overseeing GIBS

In a second secret vote, lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies elected Communist Party MP Zdeněk Ondráček to head the standing parliamentary commission overseeing GIBS – the police general inspectorate. The news was confirmed by ANO party member Martin Kolovratník.

Mr Ondráček’s nomination was previously called “problematic” by the prime minister and was opposed by presidential candidate Michal Horáček, who wrote a letter to the prime minster to protest that Mr Ondráček had been a member of a Communist-era police unit which clamped down on student demonstrators in 1989.