Ombudswoman Šabatová presented with France’s Legion of Honour

The Czech ombudswoman, Anna Šabatová, has been presented with France’s Legion of Honour in a ceremony at the French Embassy in Prague. The former dissident was given the top accolade for her life-long work promoting human rights and the rule of law.
France’s president, Emannuel Macron, bestowed the medal on Ms. Šabatová, who on Monday received it from the country’s ambassador to Prague, Roland Galharague.
She said had been honoured and gratified to get the award, which recognised that she had fought for human rights both prior to 1990 and in the present day.
