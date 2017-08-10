Pentathlon gold medallist in the Olympic Games in London in 2012, David Svoboda has told broadcaster Czech Television he is considering retirement from competition. Svoboda failed to get into the finals of the European Championships in Minsk earlier this year and previous suffered a series of injuries. Before that, the 32-year-old had held out the hope that he might still compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Svoboda says he wants to stay in sport, perhaps as a trainer or in some other function.