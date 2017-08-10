Pentathlon gold medallist in the Olympic Games in London in 2012, David Svoboda has told broadcaster Czech Television he is considering retirement from competition. Svoboda failed to get into the finals of the European Championships in Minsk earlier this year and previous suffered a series of injuries. Before that, the 32-year-old had held out the hope that he might still compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Svoboda says he wants to stay in sport, perhaps as a trainer or in some other function.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Use-It map highlights alternatives to classic tourist sites
Prague lost its way when it came to big productions but has since skyrocketed back
Czech central bank tipped to increase interest rates