Oldest Czechoslovak female WWII veteran dies in UK

The oldest living female Czechoslovak World War II veteran, Anděla Haida, has died in the United Kingdom at the age of 104, the Czech Embassy in London has announced.

During the war Mrs. Haida served as a driver with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force after signing up as a volunteer in 1942.

In 2017 the North London resident received a medal for heroism from the Czech president, Miloš Zeman. She was born Anděla Beníčková in Uherský Brod in October 1913.