OLAF head denies bias in Stork’s Nest investigation

Ruth Fraňková
06-06-2018
Nicholas Ilett, Director-General of the EU's anti-fraud office OLAF, has strongly objected to claims by the newly appointed Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš over the investigation into alleged subsidy fraud at the Stork’s Nest complex linked to his Agrofert empire.

Mr Babiš said earlier this year that OLAF was biased, arguing that the case was politicised both in the Czech Republic and in Brussels. His company Agrofert has lodged a complaint with the European Union ombudsman and at the EU’s Court of Justice over OLAF’s handling of the investigation.

ANO leader Andrej Babiš and nine others are suspected of having orchestrated a plan for his Stork’s Nest farm to acquire a 50 million crown EU subsidy which should technically have gone to small and mid-sized businesses. Mr. Babiš has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

