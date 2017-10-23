Okamura tells daily Freedom and Direct Democracy Party wants to be part of coalition government

The leader of the anti-migrant and anti-Islam Freedom and Direct Democracy Party, Tomio Okamura, has told the Czech daily Právo that he was not ruling out cooperation with election-winners ANO and that his party wanted to be a part of the ruling coalition.

In the same interview he made clear the fact the future prime minister faced criminal charges was a problem with the potential to heavily damage the future government as well as planned legislation which he said took up to a year to prepare.