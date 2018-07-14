Okamura re-elected leader of anti-immigrant Direct Democracy and Freedom Party

Tomio Okamura was re-elected chairman of the anti-immigrant and anti-EU Direct Democracy and Freedom Party (SPD) at a party congress on Saturday. Mr Okamura, who was the only candidate to run for the post, received 150 out of 152 votes. Radim Fiala was re-elected first deputy leader of the party.

In his opening speech to the party conference on Saturday, Mr Okamura said that the Czech Republic succumbs to dictate from Brussels and Berlin. He also said the country was threatened by totalitarianism spread by NGOs supported by foreign funds.