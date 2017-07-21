Officials seized almost 9,000 fake brand-name items during a raid at Prague’s Vietnamese market, Sapa, this week, a customs official confirmed on Friday. According to the calculations, the items represented potential losses equalling a total of almost 14 million crowns (the equivalent of just under 540,000 euros). Fake goods seized carried the logos of a number of international brands including Adidas, Gucci, Ray-Ban and Rolex.