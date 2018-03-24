Officers who posed with man convicted of serial murder under investigation

The Ostrava internal police is investigating a case of suspected breach of ethics on the part of three officers who posed for a picture with Jiří Kajínek, who was convicted of serial contract murder and released on a presidential pardon last year, after serving 23 years of his life sentence.

The officers were on duty and wearing uniforms at the time. The photo appeared on social networks where it caused considerable controversy. Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar denounced the officers‘ behaviour saying it was in very bad taste.

Kajinek became something of a celebrity after escaping from the country’s maximum security prison several years ago.