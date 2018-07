General Secretary of the OECD, Ángel Gurría, is set to arrive in Prague on Sunday. Mr Gurría will present the organisation’s regular economic survey and the environmental performance review of the Czech Republic.

OECD’s Secretary General is scheduled to hold meetings with PM Andrej Babiš, as well as with several other high-level officials on Monday. He will also meet with the representatives of the Technology Agency of the Czech Republic and with the leaders of the unions.