First half net profits for one of the Czech Republic’s biggest telecoms companies, O2,rose by 3.0 percent to 2.6 billion crowns, the company announced on Friday. Total earnings climbed by 4.0 percent to 18.49 billion crowns. The results were described by one analyst as slightly better than expected. The overwhelming majority of the earnings, around four fifths, come from the Czech Republic. O2 is majority owned by Czech company PPF.