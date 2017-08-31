Nurse acquitted of murder demands compensation

Former nurse Věra Marešová, who was acquitted in the murders of six patients, is demanding compensation of nearly five million crowns, news site iRozhlas.cz reported on Thursday. Marešová had been accused of injecting patients with overdoses of potassium at a hospital in the North Bohemian town of Rumburk between 2010 and 2014 and spent nearly a year in custody. Marešová is suing for compensation for alleged damage to her health and her prospects on the labour market, as well as for her time in custody. She has already been granted more than one million crowns by the Justice Ministry.