Number of theatres in the Czech Republic has tripled since the break-up of Czechoslovakia in 1993 and about twice as many performances take place each year, the Czech News Agency reported on Saturday, referring to the data by The National Information and Consulting Centre for Culture. The number of theatre-goers has increased from 4.3 million in 1993 to about six million last year. Last year, there were 189 permanent theatres in the Czech Republic which featured nearly 31,000 performances.