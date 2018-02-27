Number of retiring doctors to exceed new graduates

The number of doctors retiring from the profession in the Czech Republic could next year exceed the number of fresh medicine graduates, according to the Institute of Health Information and Statistics. However, teaching hospitals are unable to boost student numbers due to a lack of funding and teachers, representatives of such facilities and the education and health ministries said at a news conference in Prague on Tuesday.

Unless changes are made, a third of working doctors will be aged 60 or over by the year 2025, the head of the Institute of Health Information and Statistics, Ladislav Dušek, said. He said that the number of medical students needed to grow by 20 to 25 percent to prevent a shortfall in future.