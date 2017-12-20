Number of registered carp sellers up on last year

Carp, the food traditionally served for Christmas dinner in the Czech Republic, is being offered by over 2,500 registered sellers around the country, a spokesperson for the State Veterinary Administration said on Wednesday. That figure is 300 higher than in 2016. Large vats of carp have already appeared in many places.

During inspections last year the State Veterinary Administration found shortcomings at around 2.5 percent of sellers, half the number for the previous year.

Fried carp is usually served with potato salad. Some people keep a live fish in their bath and kill it before dinner on Christmas Eve.