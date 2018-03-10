Number of patients sick with flu drops slightly

The number of patients with acute respiratory illnesses related to the flu dropped somewhat this week to an average of 1,923 patients per 100,000 inhabitants, down from the previous of 1,984.

The slight dip represents a difference of 3.1 percent.

In some regions, however, the number of patients per 100,000 remains above 2,000 and health officials warned that the end of the epidemic was a slow process.

Last year, the flu epidemic in the Czech Republic ended by February; this year it began in the second month of the year. It takes between 4 - 8 weeks for an epidemic of this kind to run its course, the Czech News Agency stated.