The number of employers offering part time jobs is increasing, according to a survey carried out by BDO, one of the world’s largest accountancy networks. At the moment, nearly every second large firm in the Czech Republic offers the option of part-time work. The Czech Republic has for a long-time had one of the lowest levels of part-time work in the EU. According to the Czech Statistical Office, there are currently 5.5 percent of Czechs working part-time.