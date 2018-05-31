Number of non-smokers climbs in Czech Republic

Ian Willoughby
31-05-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The number of non-smokers in the Czech Republic rose by 3.5 percent between 2016 and 2017, according to new data released on Thursday. Last year 24 percent of respondents in an annual survey conducted by the State Health Institute said that they were smokers.

The latest figures were released on the first anniversary of the introduction of a ban on smoking in Czech bars and restaurants.

The acting health minister, Adam Vojtěch, said the prohibition was influencing the number of smokers in view of the fact that young people were the biggest smokers and many of them begin the habit in bars and nightclubs.

Related articles
Photo: Pixabay, CC0 Public Domain

Support for Czech cigarette ban still strong after smoke free year

It’s almost a year to the day since the Czech Republic finally moved to ban smoking in bars, cafes, and restaurants. And while the…
Photo: Kristýna Maková

Health data show smoking ban is effective

The anti-smoking bill, which was introduced in the Czech Republic in May last year, has already had a positive effect on people’s health, according…
Photo: Filip Jandourek

Poll: Most Czechs want easing of smoking ban

One of the most notable legal changes in the Czech Republic this year has been a ban on smoking in pubs and restaurants that entered…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 