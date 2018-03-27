Number of metro stops to remain closed over upcoming Easter holidays

The coming Easter weekend will see a number of changes on Prague metro routes: from Friday, March 30 to Monday, April 2, some stops on the city’s line C (or red line) will be suspended – specifically between Pražského povstání and Kačerov.

The same will be true for Dejvická station on line A (or green line).

The news was confirmed by the city’s public transit authority Dopravní podnik. Special XC buses will be in place for commuters to reach their destination.

The metro stations listed are being temporarily closed for repairs.