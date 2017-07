Number of the long-term unemployed in the Czech Republic has been gradually dropping, according to the data of the Czech Labour Office released by the Czech News Agency on Sunday. In June, there were 166,691 people in the country unemployed for more than a year, while the number of vacancies stood at 183,500. That figure is twice as low as in 2014. Four out of ten unemployed are jobless for more than a year, and three out of ten for more than two years.