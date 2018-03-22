Number of foreigners in Czechia approaching half million mark

Daniela Lazarová
22-03-2018
The number of foreigners residing in the Czech Republic has risen to 493,400, the highest number in the country’s modern history, the Czech Statistics Office reported on Thursday.

The largest foreign minorities are Ukrainians, Slovaks and Vietnamese. Together these three nationalities make up more than half of the foreigners living in the country.

 
 
 
