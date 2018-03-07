Number of Czech pensioners living abroad rising

The number of people who receive Czech pensions and live abroad has been steadily growing in recent years, according to data released by the Czech Social Security Administration on Tuesday. In 2017, the number of Czech pensioners living abroad reached 93,236 compared to 59,548 in 2010.

More than two thirds of the recipients are based in neighbouring countries: 32,000 pensions are sent to Slovakia, over 19,000 to Germany and over 15,000 to Poland. In total, the Czech Social Security Administration is sending pensions to people in 88 foreign countries.

In several countries there was only one recipient in 2017, including Algeria, India and Madagascar.