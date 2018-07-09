Number of Czech dollar millionaires increases to 28,140

The number of dollar millionaires in the Czech Republic has increased to 28,140, which is an increase of nearly 11 per cent on the previous year, according to figures released by the consultancy Capgemini on Monday.

The combined wealth of Czech dollar millionaires increased by 13 per cent over the past year, to 68.5 billion US dollars. Among the main factors behind the growing number of wealthy Czechs is the country’s increasing GDP and growing real estate prices as well as the strengthening of local investment markets.