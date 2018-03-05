Number of counterfeit notes uncovered drops

Jan Velinger
05-03-2018
In 2017, the authorities uncovered 2,850 counterfeit banknotes and coins in various currencies and denominations, 22 percent fewer year-on-year and the lowest number since 1990. The number of fake Czech banknotes and coins dropped by 814 to a total of 1,318; the number of counterfeit currency was 1,532, 18 more year-on-year. The news was confirmed at a press conference by a representative of the board of the central bank.

The bill was often copied was the Czech 2,000 crown note.

 
 
 
