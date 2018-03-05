Number of counterfeit notes uncovered drops

In 2017, the authorities uncovered 2,850 counterfeit banknotes and coins in various currencies and denominations, 22 percent fewer year-on-year and the lowest number since 1990. The number of fake Czech banknotes and coins dropped by 814 to a total of 1,318; the number of counterfeit currency was 1,532, 18 more year-on-year. The news was confirmed at a press conference by a representative of the board of the central bank.
The bill was often copied was the Czech 2,000 crown note.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
Tesco to sell its Prague My store
Rolling Stones return to Prague on July 4
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
Communist coup confirmed Czechoslovak reality but was wake-up call for West