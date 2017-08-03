The month of July has seen a significant fall in the number of bankruptcies, according to data released by the Czech Credit Bureau. Altogether 45 companies faced bankruptcy proceedings in July, which is the lowest number since 2008. Year-on-year the number of bankruptcies is down by 136. The most bankruptcies were registered among companies involved in business and trade, the construction industry and services.
