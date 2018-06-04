Nuclear forum to tackle safeguarding know-how, small reactors

Czech and Slovak government ministers are due in Bratislava Monday to debate current problems and perspectives for nuclear energy.

The annual two-day European Nuclear Energy Forum alternates between Czech and Slovak capitals and was created by the two nuclear states as a forum for the industry against the backdrop of increasing pressure to close reactors.

This year’s two main themes are safeguarding European nuclear know-how and the prospects for small modular nuclear reactors. Czech industry minister Tomáš Hüner is due to attend.