Norwegian Egil Gjelland appointed biathlon head trainer

Chris Johnstone
05-06-2018
In sport, Norwegian Egil Gjelland has been chosen to be the new trainer of the Czech biathlon team. The previous trainer, Ondřej Rybář, is to be the sporting director of the Czech Biathlon Association.

Former Olympic shooting gold medallist Kateřina Emmons has also been taken on as a consultant for the shooting discipline. The changes were confirmed on Tuesday by the association.

Gjellard was an Olympic winner in the relay event at the 2002 Olympics and picked up a silver medal four years later. He also has two world championship golds. Association leaders said they had been thinking of appointing a non-Czech for the top position for a while.

