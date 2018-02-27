No vote on removing Okamura over Lety comments

The lower house will not vote at its current session on removing Tomio Okamura as deputy speaker over his statements about the Lety concentration camp. The Christian Democrats’ Jan Bartošek said he had enough signatures to ensure a vote on the issue. However, only 70 of 169 deputies present gave their backing to the item’s inclusion on the session’s agenda.

Mr. Okamura had earlier discussed his comments on Lety with ANO deputies, who opposed a vote on his position.

The Freedom and Direct Democracy leader said in an interview that inmates at the camp had been free to come and go. In reality more than 300 prisoners were killed at Lety and hundreds more were sent to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. He later apologised for saying Lety had no fence.