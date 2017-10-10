No trials for three accused over operation to force dissidents to emigrate

None of a trio of communist-era secret policemen suspected of involvement in a campaign to force dissidents to leave Czechoslovakia in the 1970s and 1980s will face trial, Czech Television reported on Tuesday.

The state attorney recently halted the investigation into one of the three as he was judged not well enough to stand trial. The other two had already been released.

The three had stood accused of threatening to kill a dissident in North Bohemia. The man, who was a doctor, subsequently left the country with his family.

The communist operation to force dissidents to leave Czechoslovakia was known as asanace (clearance).