No injuries as Czech-owned plane goes off runway in Bulgaria

Ian Willoughby
18-07-2017
A plane operated by the Czech airline Travel Service was involved in an accident in Burgas, Bulgaria on Tuesday morning. The Airbus A320, which had flown from Brno, went off the runway after landing in the Black Sea coast city. The 184 passengers and crew were evacuated from the aircraft but none were injured. The airport was closed after the incident, which is now being investigated.

 
 
 
 
 
