No Czech victims known from Barcelona attack: foreign ministry

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at midday Friday that it had no news of any Czech victims among the dead and injured from the attack at Barcelona and nearby. The ministry cautioned though that although victims came from 34 countries, it had not been possible to specify where they all came from. Fourteen people were killed and over 100 injured when a van ploughed into pedestrians on one of Barcelona’s most famous and crowded streets. The ministry cautioned Czechs in Spain to be extra cautious and vigilant.