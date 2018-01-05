No change in wages for bus drivers, PM confirms

There will be no change to a directive by the former Social Democrat-led government which boosted the minimum wage for fixed-route bus drivers, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš confirmed in a tweet on Friday.

Funds for wages will be the responsibility of the regions, he also confirmed, after meeting with the chairwoman of the Association of Regions of the Czech Republic and fellow ANO party member Jana Vildumetzová and Transport Union head Luboš Pombík.

The regions had been asking the government for four billion crowns in funds to cover wages as well as local road repairs. After the meeting, the prime minister confirmed that the government would look for funds for the repairs of secondary and tertiary roads.