No Brexit vote effect on Czech-UK relations, says ambassador to London

The United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union has not as yet had any impact on bilateral relations between Prague and London, the Czech ambassador to the UK, Libor Sečka, told the Czech News Agency. Mr. Sečka said it would be necessary to see the balance of trade between the two states at the end of the year before assessing the economic effect of the Brexit vote.

The ambassador said his embassy had registered an increase in animosity against Czechs living in the UK immediately following Britain’s referendum last year. Every registered case was discussed with the UK authorities, Mr. Sečka said. However, the situation has since calmed, he added.