Ninety-thousand attend NATO show over two days

Around 90,000 people attended a NATO military show in north Moravia over two days at the weekend, organisers said. The NATO Days event took place at the Mošnov airfield near Ostrava.
Almost all of the planned flyovers had to be cancelled due to bad weather on Sunday, which saw attendance of 25,000 compared to over 65,000 on the opening day.
