Nine detained on suspicion of manipulating contracts for Prague hospitals

Nine people have been detained on suspicion of manipulating contracts for two Prague hospitals, Na Františku and Na Bulovce, the ctk news agency reports.

Among those charged are the head of the Na Františku hospital Robert Zelenák, and influential north Bohemian entrepreneur Tomáš Horáček.

The anti-corruption police have been conducting raids on dozens of homes and medical institutions and old age home in Central Bohemia in connection with the case.